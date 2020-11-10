Comments
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — In Bucks County, a socially distant tribute to veterans was held the day before Veterans Day. Eyewitness News was at Maple Point Middle School in Langhorne on Tuesday.
Eighth-grade students hosted a parade of cars carrying local veterans and their families.
The students cheered and said thank you.
A virtual ceremony was held as well, including a video tribute to veterans.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Wawa Offering Free Coffee To Troops & Their Families On Veterans Day
‘This Virus Has Not Gone Away’: New Jersey Gov. Murphy Issues Indoor Dining, Youth Sports Restrictions As COVID-19 Cases Surge
Philly Health Officials Say ‘Complete Lockdown’ Is On The Table As COVID-19 Cases Spike In City
You must log in to post a comment.