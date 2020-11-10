BREAKING:15-Year-Old Boy Fighting For Life After Shot In Head In South Philadelphia Double Shooting
By CBS3 Staff
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — In Bucks County, a socially distant tribute to veterans was held the day before Veterans Day. Eyewitness News was at Maple Point Middle School in Langhorne on Tuesday.

Eighth-grade students hosted a parade of cars carrying local veterans and their families.

The students cheered and said thank you.

A virtual ceremony was held as well, including a video tribute to veterans.

