Shooting Victim Found Dead Inside Car After Crashing Into Home In Lawndale, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A car slammed into a house in Philadelphia’s Lawndale section overnight. When police responded, they found a shooting victim dead inside the car.
The crash happened on the 700 block of Longshore Avenue, near Oxford Avenue, around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say the victim is a man in his late 20s or early 30s.
A Mazda minivan was left badly damaged after hitting the home.
No one in the house was hurt.
So far, no arrests and no word on a motive.
