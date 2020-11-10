Shooting Victim Found Dead Inside Car After Crashing Into Home In Lawndale, Philadelphia Police Say

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A car slammed into a house in Philadelphia’s Lawndale section overnight. When police responded, they found a shooting victim dead inside the car.

The crash happened on the 700 block of Longshore Avenue, near Oxford Avenue, around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the victim is a man in his late 20s or early 30s.

A Mazda minivan was left badly damaged after hitting the home.

No one in the house was hurt.

So far, no arrests and no word on a motive.

