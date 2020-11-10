PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another local business is closing because of the coronavirus pandemic. This time, Boot & Saddle in South Philadelphia is shutting down for good.
The bar on South Broad Street, with its familiar neon sign, has been a hit for live music fans since it opened seven years ago.
But the owners say they can’t keep paying the bills with no reopening date in sight.
The same group owns Union Transfer in North Philadelphia, which it hopes to reopen next year.
