EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Evesham Township are searching for the man wanted in the attempted sexual assault of a 61-year-old woman. Tasheem Keaton, 34, of Marlton, New Jersey, has been charged with criminal sexual contact, simple assault, terroristic threats and criminal mischief in an incident that occurred on Nov. 8.

Police say a woman was walking her daily walk in the Marlton Village neighborhood on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. when an unknown Black man began a conversation with her.

The man reportedly referred to himself as “T.”

He asked the woman if she was single and then began to compliment her — which started to make her uncomfortable about the interaction. She tried to end the conversation and walk away when he hugged her and grabbed her buttocks.

She then tried to get away and the man attacked her from behind, took her to the ground and placed his hand over her mouth stating he was going to kill her.

The woman was able to fight the man off and flee the area. She suffered minor injuries from the attack.

Keaton was later identified as the suspect and his whereabouts are unknown at this time.

The Evesham Police Department has reason to believe Keaton has attempted to contact other females in the area during the previous days and are asking any prior victims/witnesses to contact the department immediately.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tasheem Keaton should contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

37-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed By Driver While Filling Gas Tank In Northeast Philadelphia, Police Say

‘This Virus Has Not Gone Away’: New Jersey Gov. Murphy Issues Indoor Dining, Youth Sports Restrictions As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Philly Health Officials Say ‘Complete Lockdown’ Is On The Table As COVID-19 Cases Spike In City