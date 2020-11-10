PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two teens were shot in South Philadelphia Tuesday night. It happened on the 1200 block of Carpenter Street around 4:35 p.m.
Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot once in the head and is currently in critical condition.
An 18-year-old man was shot once to his left side and is currently in stable condition, police say.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
