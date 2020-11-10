Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood on Tuesday morning. Police say the woman was getting into her car when she was struck by a black vehicle on the 5600 block of Upland Way, around 8:30 a.m.
The 48-year-old victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
