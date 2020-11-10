BREAKING:15-Year-Old Boy Fighting For Life After Shot In Head In South Philadelphia Double Shooting
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Eagles staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. The positive test comes a week after safety Marcus Epps reportedly tested positive during the Birds’ bye week.

The Eagles say the unidentified staff member and close contacts are currently self-isolating.

The Eagles say they are following the league’s COVID-19 protocols and remain in contact with the league.

The 3-4-1 Eagles travel to North Jersey to face the 2-7 Giants on Sunday.

