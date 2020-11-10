HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania is reporting its highest number of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March. State health officials reported 4,361 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon.
The statewide total now stands at 238,657 COVID-19 cases.
Another 62 coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll to 9,086.
Officials say there are 6,165 people who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 individuals who have a positive serology test with either COVID-19 symptoms or high-risk exposure.
On Monday, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley told CBS3 coronavirus cases in the city were “rising very rapidly.”
Philadelphia health officials are expected to give an update to the city’s COVID-19 response Tuesday at 1 p.m.
You can watch the press conference on CBSN Philly.
You must log in to post a comment.