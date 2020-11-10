PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times inside a corner store in South Philadelphia, Tuesday morning. Police say the shooting happened inside a store on the 1600 block of South 29th Street, just after 11 a.m.
The 30-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body, police said.
He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition.
Police say no weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
