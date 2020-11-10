WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney says he is concerned about Saturday’s celebrations in Wilmington after Joe Biden was projected to win the election. He is urging revelers to get tested.
“I worry about it like I worried about some of the social protests that we had in the spring. Most people as you observed, were wearing masks as I saw them leaving. The event itself was done in consultation with public health in terms of social distancing and the measures taken there. Everybody had masks on again,” he said. “But you know, the spontaneous crowd that just kind of gathered, there are things that are, you know, frankly hard to control.”
Health officials continue to offer pop-up testing sites statewide.
