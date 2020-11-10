Comments
Philly Health Officials Say ‘Complete Lockdown’ Is On The Table As COVID-19 Cases Spike In City
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – The Chester-Upland School District is postponing its return to in-person classes. In-person learning was to resume on Wednesday.
Instead, all classes will remain virtual until further notice.
The district says it made the change because data shows that Delaware County now falls in the “very high community transmission” category, according to health department guidelines.
