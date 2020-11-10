BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Bucks County officials Tuesday warned of the unprecedented spread of COVID-19. Last week, cases shot up 79% from the previous week.
The county blames COVID fatigue.
“In general, they are having trouble because they are probably tired of all this and they are having private events, private parties, after school parties, and those events is where we are seeing the bulk of the increase from,” Commissioner Diane M. Ellis-Marseglia said.
Many new cases have been linked to weddings, Halloween parties, and other social gatherings.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania reported more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. This is the highest daily count since the pandemic began.
The statewide total now stands at 238,657 COVID-19 cases.
