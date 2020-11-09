PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after one man was killed and another was wounded after gunfire erupted in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say this happened around 7:07 p.m. on the 900 block of South Paxon Street.
According to officials, a 45-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The second victim, a 38-year-old man, also suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He is currently listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
