PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released the mugshots of Antonio LaMotta and Joshua Macias. They are charged with carrying weapons near the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Thursday night.

A judge has set their bail at $750,000 each.

Their arrests came after the FBI got a tip about armed individuals heading from Virginia to Philadelphia in a silver Hummer.

The Silver Hummer belonging to individuals armed with firearms en route to the Convention Center last night is still here on 13th street. The PPA has already gotten to it- parked in a 3 hour zone. pic.twitter.com/WgfCEI5jYe — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) November 6, 2020

“On Nov. 5, 2020, the FBI in Norfolk, Virginia received a tip stating individuals were en route from Virginia Beach to Philadelphia in a silver Hummer truck and were in possession of weapons and ammunition,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Macias told investigators he had a conceal and carry permit from Virginia, but Pennsylvania does not recognize those permits.

“He had a Beretta .40 caliber pistol under his jacket and a Virginia conceal and carry permit. The state of Pennsylvania does not recognize handgun permits from Virginia, so he was also taken into custody,” Outlaw said.

It’s unclear what those men were allegedly intending to do. The FBI and Philadelphia Police are investigating the incident.

