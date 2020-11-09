PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvania reported more than 3,400 hundred new COVID-19 cases Monday. That follows more than 6,300 hundred new cases over the weekend.
Hospitalizations are also up and so too is the percent positivity rate, showing more people are getting sick.
“This is a call to action for everyone in Pennsylvania. COVID-19 is right here and we are at a critical point, we all need to take steps to prevent the spread of this virus,” said Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine. “And if we don’t, we put ourselves, our families, our communities and our health systems at risk.”
Dr. Levine urged people to cooperate when contact tracers or case investigators call, saying your cooperation saves someone else’s life.
Also on Monday, President-elect Joe Biden implored Americans to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus, even as he cheered news about the promising development of a vaccine being developed by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.
Biden in remarks after meeting with his newly formed coronavirus advisory board cautioned that Americans still face “a dark winter” and need to be aggressive about mask wearing and social distancing as infections continue to surge around the country.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Police: 2 Teens Hospitalized After Being Shot At Basketball Court In Northeast Philadelphia
Officials: Investigation Underway After Gunfire Erupts At Bucks County Wawa
Philadelphia Police Release Mugshots Of Virginia Men Charged With Carrying Weapons Near Pennsylvania Convention Center
You must log in to post a comment.