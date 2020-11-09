TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Eyewitness News has learned that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will discuss additional restrictions in response to rising COVID-19 infections across the state. The governor is set to order bars and restaurants to halt indoor dining from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in an attempt to control a resurgence of the coronavirus, an administration official said Monday.

The new restrictions will go into effect Thursday, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the governor, a Democrat, is scheduled to announce changes later in the day.

Last week, Murphy warned that new restrictions will be coming.

“How close are we to doing something? Close, so bear with us,” Murphy said Thursday. “We will clearly be taking action, and I hope it will be action that balances all the various challenges and interests that we have.”

New Jersey has reported five consecutive days of over 2,000 daily coronavirus cases, including 3,207 on Saturday, the highest number since the beginning of May.

Murphy has said the state is entering a “second wave” of the outbreak, which has led to death toll of 14,629 people since the pandemic began.

Health officials have said that indoor settings make it easier for the virus to spread compared with outdoors, and Murphy has long promised to return to closures if the virus caseload spiked again.

During the hours they are allowed to be open, bars and restaurants will still be subject to indoor dining restrictions limiting capacity to 25%, a restriction that many businesses and Murphy’s political rivals say hurts their bottom line.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Police: 2 Teens Hospitalized After Being Shot At Basketball Court In Northeast Philadelphia

Officials: Investigation Underway After Gunfire Erupts Inside Bucks County Wawa

Philadelphia Police Release Mugshots Of Virginia Men Charged With Carrying Weapons Near Pennsylvania Convention Center