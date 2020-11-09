NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — New Castle County Police are warning residents of a phone scam in which the caller pretends to be a police officer. Officials say the scammers provide the name Wesley Neeman.
The scammers then continue to report that the victim had missed jury duty and a writ was issued for their arrest.
Wesley Neeman is a police officer with the New Castle County Division of Police and from time to time officers do contact members of the community but not in this situation.
Police are reminding residents that they will never contact members of the community about missing jury duty, they will not take funds over the phone — all payments owed must be made in person to the respective court, and the only way to alleviate a warrant is to appear at the issuing agency or court.
Anyone who receives a call from the non-emergency number should know it is a scam. You will not be able to call the number back on the line.
You can contact the New Castle County Police non-emergency line (302)-573-2800 or (302) 395-8171 to report a scam.
