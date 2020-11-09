PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As President Donald Trump continues to question the integrity of the vote, Philadelphia election officials say they are getting death threats. City Commissioner Al Schmidt spoke about the challenges on “60 Minutes” Sunday night.
“From the inside looking out, it feels all very deranged,” Schmidt said. “At the end of the day, we are counting eligible votes cast by voters. The controversy surrounding it is something I don’t understand. It’s people making accusations that we wouldn’t count those votes or people are adding fraudulent votes or just, coming up with, just, all sorts of crazy stuff.”
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney called the threats “ugly.”
“I commend Al for his honesty, for his courage and for being a patriot and standing up for the election process that he helped oversee. Obviously, someone else could have taken that in another direction, which he didn’t. So I commend him for that and I’m grateful to him for that,” Kenney said.
The Philadelphia Police Department says the threats against the election officials are being investigated by Homeland Security and Dignitary Protection.
President-elect Joe Biden received almost 81% of the vote in Philadelphia.
Almost half of all votes cast in Philadelphia were through the mail.
