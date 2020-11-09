PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dozens of Airbnb listings throughout Philadelphia have been suspended or removed from the rental platform as the company cracks down on house parties. Airbnb says 65 listings across the city have received complaints or have violated their policies on parties and events.
In August, the company announced a policy change that bans parties at Airbnb listings until further notice. The ban also includes a cap on occupancy at 16.
The company said an identical crackdown on house parties was carried out in Allegheny County, where 25 listings were suspended or removed.
“The vast majority of hosts in Philadelphia and throughout Pennsylvania contribute positively to their neighborhoods and economy, and they also take important steps to help prevent unauthorized parties – like establishing clear house rules, quiet hours, and communicating in advance with their guests. Our actions today address the small minority of hosts who have previously received warnings about hosting responsibly or have otherwise violated our policies,” Airbnb said in a statement.
A similar initiative also took place in New Jersey in July.
Airbnb has created a 24/7 Neighborhood Support Hotline, where neighbors can call to report issues. The company said issues raised in Pennsylvania through this hotline led directly to many of the listing suspensions.
“It’s imperative that we all step up to do our part in reducing the number of large parties and events amid the pandemic, and we support the efforts of Philadelphia officials to curb any reckless behavior,” Airbnb Northeast public policy director Alex Dagg said. “We hope to raise greater awareness of our 24/7 neighbor support line, which helps us strengthen the enforcement of our ban on parties across Philadelphia.”
