CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is putting new restrictions in place for restaurants this week because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Garden State. Restaurants and bars will not be allowed to have indoor dining from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The sign outside the Black Horse Diner in Camden County says it’s open 24 hours, but over the last few months, it’s been closing around midnight or 1 a.m. Now, starting Thursday, the hours for indoor dining here change again.

“It’s tough,” said diner owner Ray Kucuk.

New restrictions say indoor dining at restaurants across the Garden State will stop serving patrons from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting Thursday.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen with the shorter hours,” Kucuk said.

As Kucuk worries about his waiters and waitresses making enough tips to support themselves, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday the changes are necessary because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Murphy also says food and drink service at casinos will also be restricted during the same hours: 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. On top of those restrictions, bars will see even more changes.

“As we have found evidence suggesting an increase of spread to patrons seated at bars and among bartenders, effective Thursday, all bar side seating will be prohibited at all hours,” Murphy said.

Some people welcome the new restrictions.

“I’m all for it. Whatever to make us safer and try to get rid of this coronavirus or at least get a hold of it because it’s getting a hold of us,” Alona Williams said.

“I think this will help with the restrictions,” Brianna Robinson said.

But the owner of the Black Horse Diner has a different message for Murphy.

“Open up, that’s it,” Kucuk said.

Outdoor dining and delivery after 10 p.m. are both still OK. Meantime, indoor youth sports teams will not be allowed to go out of state for games and tournaments.

