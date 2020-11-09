PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a suspect has been arrested for the murder of 27-year-old Dominique Rem’mie Fells, a transgender woman whose dismembered body was discovered on the banks of the Schuylkill River in June. Authorities say Akhenaton Jones was arrested in Los Angeles and is awaiting extradition.
An arrest warrant for Jones was issued in mid-June after police sources say dismembered legs, dry blood stains, trash bags and a knife with blood on it were found throughout a home on the 3900 block of Powelton Avenue. Sources also say the home had a strong odor of decomposition.
“We were always concerned about her. Whenever we saw her we’d say, ‘Listen, be careful, make sure that you’re safe, because we knew that there’s a lot of hate out there for transgender,’” Fells’ aunt Germyce Williams said in June.
Since 2013, reports from the Human Rights Campaign and Eyewitness News records show at least seven transgender women have been murdered in Philadelphia.
