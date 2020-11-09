PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 19-year-old is dead after he was shot 12 times in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood Monday. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of West Arizona Street.
Police say the man was shot seven times in the back and five times in the chest. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and was pronounced dead around 4:45 p.m.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Cherry Hill Schools Delays Resumption Of In-Person Classes After 3 Dozen New COVID-19 Cases Reported
Norristown Police Chief Responds After Viral Video Shows Officer Punch Suspect During Violent Arrest
President-elect Joe Biden Cautions US Faces ‘Dark Winter,’ Implores Americans To ‘Wear A Mask’
You must log in to post a comment.