PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenage boys are hospitalized after a double shooting at a basketball court in Northeast Philadelphia, police said Saturday. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on the 9100 block of Academy Road, facing Holme Avenue.
Authorities said a 16-year-old boy was shot once in his right leg and once in his left arm. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.
Police said a 13-year-old boy was also shot in his right shoulder. He was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition, according to investigators.
So far, police said there are no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
