Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who killed a woman crossing the street in South Philadelphia. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday at 8th and Oregon.
If you have any information, police want to hear from you.
