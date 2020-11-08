PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Prepare for our stretch of sunny and warm weather to kick into high gear for Sunday afternoon. After another morning of some patchy fog across parts of the region, sunshine will drive out temperatures well into the 70s in the city.

The region’s high will be near 76 degrees and the record high for Nov. 8 is 78 degrees. The region either tied or broke temperature records for the highs on Saturday, so it will be worth watching the mercury Sunday as well.

We are on the lookout for another hot afternoon across the the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys. We could see another day with near record high temps. Philly's forecast high today of 76° is only 2° lower than the record of 78° set in 1975 @CBSPhilly — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) November 8, 2020

It will be another mild night with more areas of patchy fog developing.

Lows will be close to 50 degrees.

The start of the workweek will not be as hot but should remain dry and sunny.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be near 70 degrees.

By Wednesday, while temperatures should remain warm in the low 70s, a frontal system will begin to work in from the west and also draw in some moisture from Eta which will still be spiraling in the Gulf of Mexico.

This will feed rain showers which should develop on Wednesday and then become heavy on Wednesday night.

Showers are likely to continue on Thursday morning before becoming a bit more scattered on Thursday afternoon.

It will hold a chance for a spotty shower on Friday as well as the cold front finally starting to pull through and away from the Delaware Valley.

Temperature highs will be near 60 degrees by Friday and possibly even as low as the 50s by the start of the upcoming weekend.

