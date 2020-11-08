BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bucks County are investigating a shooting at a Wawa in Morrisville. Chopper 3 was over the investigation at Route 13 and West Trenton Avenue Saturday afternoon.
Police are not saying if anyone was hurt and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
But investigators are looking for the people and vehicle in these surveillance pictures.
Anyone who may have witnessed or can provide any information is asked to call 215-328-8519.
