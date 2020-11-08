PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family and friends attended funeral services for Walter Wallace Jr. on Saturday. It was held at the Church of Christian Compassion in West Philadelphia.
The funeral comes almost two weeks after Wallace Jr. was shot and killed by two Philadelphia police officers in the neighborhood.
Authorities say Wallace Jr. was waving a knife.
On Friday, an attorney for Wallace Jr.’s family spoke Friday about the release of the bodycam footage and 911 calls of the police shooting.
Numerous investigations, including an internal affairs review, are ongoing.
