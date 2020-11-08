Comments
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — COVID-19 is forcing Chester City Hall to close for one week. The reason is infections among personnel in the building on Fourth Street.
Officials say the emergency closing will not impact city services provided by the streets and parks department.
Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland will have more to say about it on Monday morning.
