CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Delaware County news, Local, Local TV

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — COVID-19 is forcing Chester City Hall to close for one week. The reason is infections among personnel in the building on Fourth Street.

Officials say the emergency closing will not impact city services provided by the streets and parks department.

Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland will have more to say about it on Monday morning.

MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:

President-Elect Joe Biden, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Call For Nation To Heal

United States Hits Highest Daily Number Of New COVID-19 Cases Since Pandemic Began

Mayor Kenney On Biden’s Projected Win: ‘This Is Almost Like A Second Super Bowl To Me’

Comments