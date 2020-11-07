PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is November and the winter season isn’t far away. That’s why a Philadelphia tradition at Dilworth Park is already up and running.
We’re talking about the winter garden, featuring seasonal plants and socially distant outdoor seating.
The Rothman Orthopedics Ice Rink and Cabin are also open again.
This year they’ve added a new online reservation system for scheduling time on the ice to ensure people are safely spaced apart.
Click here for more information.
MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM
2 Heavily Armed Men Found Outside Pennsylvania Convention Center Taken Into Custody As Police Investigate Threat Of Attack
Trump Campaign Says It’s Suing To Stop Pennsylvania’s Vote Count Over Lack Of ‘Transparency’
Detectives Investigating Murder Of Bensalem Chiropractor Found Dead Inside Home
You must log in to post a comment.