WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Saturday saw many scenes of jubilation around the City of Philadelphia and its suburbs after CBS News projected that Joe Biden is the president-elect. Biden will address the nation along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at 8 p.m. in Wilmington.

In the end, it was Pennsylvania that pushed a razor-thin vote count in the direction of Biden and Harris. The projections came moments before noon Saturday. For days, the wait had dragged on and so did the vote count, even with unsuccessful legal challenges by President Donald Trump to trip the brakes.

Four out of every five voters in Philadelphia backed Biden, and in the suburbs, Biden and Harris prevailed in every collar county.

It’s an exciting time for Biden-Harris supporters. People have been celebrating since Saturday morning when CBS News projected Biden won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes needed to push him over the 270 threshold to win the presidency. Outside of the Chase Center, hundreds of people have gathered as they await to hear remarks from the president-elect.

A lot of families are here with their children in tow. One mother said she wanted her young girls to share in the excitement. It took four days to hear a projection, and although many ballots are still being counted, CBS News and the Associated Press called the race for Biden after determining the remaining ballots would not be enough for President Donald Trump to catch up.

At the time the race was called, Biden held a .51% margin with a 34,323 vote lead in Pennsylvania. Under state law, a recount is automatic when there’s less than a .5% margin.

People who spoke with Eyewitness News say Biden was elected at the right time, when the country is as deeply divided as it’s been in decades. Reform is needed on many fronts, and as the country faces transition, they are here to take it all in.

“I have a feeling that the stress is over. I have been having voter’s anxiety. It is all over now, we have a new president now, Biden and Harris,” Erma Peterson said.

A couple said having a president from Wilmington is “amazing.”

“To have someone kind and respectful and considerate back in the White House, let alone to have my daughter see that a woman vice president is possible, it’s an amazing day,” Christine Cregar said.

I-95 will be closed again on Saturday for the duration of the Biden address.

Delaware State Police will reroute traffic northbound from the I-495/I-95 split south of Wilmington up to Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Road closures and detours will be something the First State will have to get used to now that the nation’s next president has formally been elected here.

