PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 46-year-old man has died after he was shot three times in the city’s Fairhill section, police said Saturday. It happened just before 8 p.m. on the 400 block of West Cambria Street.
Police said the man was shot once in his abdomen, once in his groin area and one time in his buttocks.
Authorities said he was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.
No arrests have been made so far.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
