Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A car was towed from the Delaware River overnight. Rescue crews arrived at the scene at Race Street and North Columbus Boulevard shortly after midnight on Saturday.
It appears that the driver ended up on a boat ramp.
So far, there is no word on the condition of the driver or how the car ended up in the water.
