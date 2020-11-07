HAMMONTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey woman was killed when her car was struck by a train in Atlantic County on Thursday. New Jersey Transit officials say the westbound train struck 26-year-old Dorothy Burkett’s car at about 3:20 p.m. Thursday in Hammonton.
The train had departed Atlantic City at 2:40 p.m. Thursday with 23 passengers and crew members aboard and was due to arrive in Philadelphia at 4:21 p.m. Thursday. No one on the train was injured.
New Jersey transit police are investigating the accident.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
