PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Convention Center remains a flashpoint for protesters for both presidential candidates. Trump and Biden supporters remain on separate sides of Arch Street this afternoon.

With confetti leftover from Thursday night’s party, the celebration continued on Friday.

The party continues on 12th & Arch. With Joe Biden slightly leading in PA, supporters are in good spirits ⁦@CBSPhilly⁩ pic.twitter.com/J4GrZRyZE3 — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) November 6, 2020

There’s a significantly smaller group of Trump supporters this afternoon, but they remain steadfast.

Biden supporters continue to show up in large numbers, on Friday morning they were handing out yellow sweaters, standing and partying in unison.

One thing we noticed that was different today, Biden supporters are now holding banners, while staying on their side of the street, somewhat blocking their view of the opposing side, while enjoying their party.

With Joe Biden taking a slight lead in the Pennsylvania race and only a few thousand votes left to count, Biden supporters are claiming victory and want every ballot to be counted.

However, Trump supporters are already asking for a recount.

“Frankly there should be a recount they should start matching signatures in the books and voter registrations to and keeping that integrity for both sides for both Biden and Trump,” said Dasha Pruett of Upper Darby.

“I feel good, I feel like the Democratic process is working, we’re getting them to count every legitimate vote and making sure everyone’s voice is heard,” Nyla Ford from Mount Airy said.

Police shut down Arch Street between 11th and 13th. Expect delays if you do plan on traveling to this area.

