PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thanksgiving is less than three weeks away and many people are already planning their menu.
So, what’s your favorite side dish?
A scan of Google Trends resulted in a list of which state prefers which side dish the most.
In our area, people in Pennsylvania and New Jersey seem to like stuffing best. In Delaware, it’s all about the mac and cheese.
That’s the most popular side dish, aside from mashed potatoes.
