PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s top health official says the city is considering additional COVID restrictions due to rising infection rates. Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Farley said the city is seeing surges in weekly case counts and in percentages of tests that turn up positive.
“We do anticipate further rapid increases from the virus, so make no mistake about it, this is a very dangerous period. This is possibly the worst period of the entire epidemic,” Farley said. “Much of the surge we are going to see over the next few months is going to happen before the vaccine arrives.”
For now, he is strongly encouraging that people stay at home as much as possible and work from home if they can.
As of Friday, Philadelphia has more than 46,900 cases of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, health officials in New Jersey have also said new restrictions are possible there as cases have also spiked in the Garden State.
