PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Fashion District Philadelphia was evacuated after bomb threats were called in on Friday afternoon, but authorities say a K-9 sweep found no device. Philadelphia police say Fashion District security received two calls from the same person that a bomb was going to go off.
Security evacuated the mall at 901 Market St. in Center City. It’s unclear if it has since been reopened.
SEPTA has stopped all trains at the station.
The Fashion District Philadelphia is near the Pennsylvania Convention Center where ballot counting is ongoing and where supporters of Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are gathering.
