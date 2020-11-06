PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying to track down the gunman who shot a man in Logan. According to police, a 34-year-old man was shot early Friday morning near the corner of North Broad and West Ruscomb Streets.
Police say the victim was rushed to the hospital where he is in critical condition after being shot in the face, shoulder, and leg.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
