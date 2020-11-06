Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find suspects who broke into a home under construction and stole boxes of tile and cabinets. It was all caught on camera on the 1300 block of North New Kirk Street in Brewerytown.
The suspects loaded the stolen items into a U-Haul truck.
If you have any information, call police.
MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM
Joe Biden Takes Significant Step Towards White House As Former Vice President Holds Lead In Pennsylvania
2 Heavily Armed Men Found Outside Pennsylvania Convention Center Taken Into Custody As Police Investigate Threat Of Attack
Mayor Kenney: President Trump Has To ‘Put His Big Boy Pants On’ And Accept Election Results
You must log in to post a comment.