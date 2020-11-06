LIVE RESULTS:Click For Latest 2020 Election Results Across Region
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find suspects who broke into a home under construction and stole boxes of tile and cabinets. It was all caught on camera on the 1300 block of North New Kirk Street in Brewerytown.

The suspects loaded the stolen items into a U-Haul truck.

If you have any information, call police.

