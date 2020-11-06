PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to chip away at President Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania as votes continue to be counted in Philadelphia. As of Friday morning, the workers inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center still had about 50,000 mail-in ballots to count.

They are processing about 10,000 ballots an hour. With the race in Pennsylvania getting tighter and tighter, the call could come down to those votes.

As the race heats up, so do tempers outside of the convention center. On Thursday, opposing groups at 12th and Arch Streets went back and forth with chants and sometimes insults. Biden supporters want every vote counted and Trump supporters say they want more access to watch the process.

That comes as President Trump claims the system of tallying mail-in ballots is corrupt.

In Philadelphia though, this massive operation is actually a bipartisan effort. The city commissioners’ office is made up of two Democrats and a Republican. They say campaign observers have been welcome in the counting room from the very beginning.

Meantime, the Trump campaign claimed they had won a legal victory on Thursday. An appellate court’s order allows campaign observers to watch the process from six feet away instead of 20 feet. Later in the day, though, a federal judge denied the campaign’s request to enforce the six-foot rule but city officials say they will continue with it anyway.

Folks from both sides say they just want a fair election.

“I’m like show me all of it, and then you won or you lost and we’ll know who the winner is,” a Trump supporter said.

“Whatever the results, as long as every vote is counted. I think that’s what democracy is,” said another woman.

Overnight, the city says it added nearly 6,000 mail-in votes to the tally. So we are clearly inching toward the finish line.

