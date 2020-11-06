PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All eyes are on battleground Pennsylvania as Philadelphia and the surrounding suburban counties continue to count ballots. In the nation’s fourth-largest city, election workers have been processing ballots for 24 hours a day since election day. The Trump and Biden campaigns see the Commonwealth’s 20 electoral votes as essential to clinch victory. Since 2008, every presidential candidate to win in Pennsylvania has won the presidency.

LIVE RESULTS: 2020 Election Day

NOVEMBER 6

9:02 a.m. Former Vice President Joe Biden has the lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia Friday morning, closing in on a presidency that hinges on the outcome of tight contests in key battleground states. In Pennsylvania, just about 95% of the votes are in and Biden is now up by more than 5,000 votes, or 0.1%.

7:11 a.m. As of Friday morning, the workers inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center still had about 50,000 mail-in ballots to count. They are processing about 10,000 ballots an hour. With the race in Pennsylvania getting tighter and tighter, the call could come down to those votes.

12:02 a.m. Two heavily armed men found outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center were taken into police custody late Thursday night. This comes as votes are currently being counted inside of the center.

NOVEMBER 5

4:30 p.m. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden addressed the nation saying he has “no doubt” he will win the Presidency.

1:58 p.m. Pennsylvania’s secretary of state says they will have the “overwhelming majority” of ballots counted by Thursday. The commonwealth still has hundreds of thousands of ballots left to count as Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump fought to the end for the White House.

12:59 p.m. As the vote count continues in Philadelphia, tensions are brewing outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center as Donald Trump supporters on one side chanting, “Four more years!” and Joe Biden supporters chanting “Count every vote!”

12:15 p.m. Mail-in ballot counting was temporarily stopped in Philadelphia for about an hour after the Trump campaign won a legal battle in a Philadelphia lower court which allowed poll watchers to be within six feet of ballot counting.

11:44 a.m. — President Trump secured a legal victory as a Philadelphia lower court decided that poll watchers are now allowed to be within 6 feet of ballot counting at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, rather than the previous 20-foot perimeter.

7:12 a.m. — Nearly all the ballots in Montgomery County have been counted Thursday morning. Montgomery County Commissioner Ken Lawrence Jr. says all eligible ballots received by 8 p.m. on Election Day have been counted. Any military, overseas and other ballots determined eligible will be added later.

5:50 a.m. — Election officials in Philadelphia say workers at the Pennsylvania Convention Center have now counted more than half of the mail-in ballots in Philadelphia. That’s more than 233,000 of them, but that means they still have more than 100,000 to go. An updated count is expected later Thursday morning. Mail-in ballots are heavily favoring former Vice President Joe Biden, and President Trump’s lead continues to shrink in Pennsylvania.

NOVEMBER 4

11:09 p.m. — The race for Pennsylvania’s 4th Congressional District is heading to court. Democrat Madeleine Dean easily won a second term, however Republican opponent Kathy Barnette is challenging about 50 ballots. She claims Montgomery County election officials inspected ballots too early and allowed voters to provisionally vote after their ballots were rejected.

10:22 p.m. — Philadelphia officials are defending the “completely transparent” ballot counting process after President Trump’s campaign files a lawsuit.

9:58 p.m. — The Trump campaign is alleging voter fraud in Philadelphia while also declaring Pennsylvania a win for the president. There are hundreds of thousands of outstanding ballots and the race is too close to call.

6:03 p.m. — Protesters are marching through Center City, rallying to make sure every vote counts from the election.

5:30 p.m. — President Donald Trump’s campaign has filed lawsuits to stop the counting of mail-in votes in both Michigan and Pennsylvania. They argue they’re not being given proper access to watch what’s happening. In Pennsylvania, with 85% of the vote counted, Trump has a 320,000-vote lead.

4:56 p.m. — Several battleground states is still up in the air, including Pennsylvania. The Biden campaign predicts he will reach 270 electoral votes.

4:30 p.m. — Chester County voting officials are describing the process as going very smoothly with poll workers from both parties collaborating to make sure everyone was on the same page.

12:43 p.m. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said things are going as planned in the commonwealth as the remaining ballots are counted. He maintained that he is committed to making sure the election result is accurate.

10:25 a.m. — Officials in Philadelphia have counted roughly 186,000 mail-in ballots out of 350,000 that had been returned as of Wednesday morning. Head of the Philadelphia City Commissioners Lisa Deeley refused to comment on when the ballot counting would be finished. “We’re doing the best we can to get that count done as soon as possible,” Deeley said. “We’ll be done as soon as we’re done.”

8:03 a.m. — EXPLAINER: The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, because there are more than 1.5 million votes left to be counted in the contest between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. This includes about 350,000 to 400,000 ballots that are being counted in Philadelphia.

7:42 a.m. — Republicans and a voter outside Philadelphia filed a federal lawsuit accusing Montgomery County officials of illegally processing mail-in ballots before Tuesday for the purpose of allowing voters to fix problems with their ballots. A federal judge in Philadelphia set a hearing for Wednesday morning on the Republican bid to stop the count of 49 ballots that were amended and returned in the suburban county.

7:32 a.m. — According to Pennsylvania’s secretary of state, the commonwealth has so far received over 2.5 million mail-in ballots. Philadelphia was the county with the highest number requested. City officials say 350,000 to 400,000 ballots are being counted at the Convention Center, and with a volume like that, city commissioners do not expect final results to come in until later this week.