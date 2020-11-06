PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two heavily armed Virginia men found outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center were arrested by Philadelphia police late Thursday night. This comes as mail-in ballots were being counted inside of the center.

On Friday, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office charged 42-year-old Joshua Macia and 61-year-old Antonio Lamotta, both of Chesapeake, Virginia, with several weapons charges.

“Joshua Macias and Antonio Lamotta were arrested last night after Philadelphia Police officers spotted a silver Hummer SUV with Virginia tags parked unattended near the Convention Center. Police had earlier received information that armed individuals in a silver Hummer were heading to Philadelphia, possibly for a reason related to the ongoing canvas of votes,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement. “After an initial investigation determined that neither had a valid Pennsylvania firearms permit to carry, they were placed under arrest and taken into custody.”

The Silver Hummer belonging to individuals armed with firearms en route to the Convention Center last night is still here on 13th street. The PPA has already gotten to it- parked in a 3 hour zone. pic.twitter.com/WgfCEI5jYe — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) November 6, 2020

Philadelphia police said they received information around 10 p.m. that individuals armed with firearms were on their way to the convention center in a Hummer truck. The vehicle with Virginia tags was found unattended on the 200 block of North 13th Street in Center City.

A few minutes later, officers stopped two armed men on the street. Police say they did not have a license to carry in Pennsylvania and were placed under arrest.

The men identified the Hummer as theirs. Prosecutors say police obtained two loaded semi-automatic Beretta pistols, an AR-15 rifle, and ammunition.

Additional evidence from the vehicle is being investigated, prosecutors say.

The car has stickers on it promoting QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory.

Eyewitness News cameras captured one of the men being placed in handcuffs at 13th and Arch Streets.

It’s unclear what those men were allegedly intending to do. The FBI and Philadelphia Police are investigating the incident.

“We will be requesting that both be held without eligibility for bail when they are arraigned later this evening, as this alarming incident is still very much under investigation regarding additional charges,” Krasner said.

As of Friday morning, the Hummer remained parked on 13th Street. The Philadelphia Parking Authority has already ticketed the vehicle since it’s parked in a three-hour zone.

Eyewitness News is working to find out why it hasn’t been impounded.

Prosecutors say a woman who was traveling with the men was not arrested.

“There have been no reported incidents of violence related to the election here this week, and that streak continues thanks to the quick investigative work of the Philadelphia Police. I am grateful for the continued and productive collaboration with our partners in law enforcement and city government under never-before-seen circumstances, as we ensure that every vote is counted,” Krasner said.

Meanwhile, workers continue to count votes inside of the convention center amid legal challenges and lawsuits from President Donald Trump’s team.

Tensions were high outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center all day Thursday as Trump supporters and Biden supports protested. Separated by barricades, Trump supporters on one side chanted, “Four more years!” and Joe Biden supporters chanted “Count every vote!”

CBS3’s Dan Koob contributed to this report.

