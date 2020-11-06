HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters have returned at least 17 incumbent members to Congress, with one race undecided, and have elected the first Republican auditor general in more than two decades. Democrat Josh Shapiro was also declared the winner of his race Friday for a second term as the state’s attorney general.

The state’s top law enforcement official for the next four years will again be Shapiro. He defeated Republican Heather Heidelbaugh, a lawyer from Mount Lebanon and a former Allegheny County Council member.

Pennsylvania, it is the honor of my life to serve as your Attorney General. I'm grateful and ready to keep taking on the big fights as the people’s AG. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/lU5EEq1QJk — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) November 6, 2020

Shapiro, a resident of Abington, is a former state lawmaker and Montgomery County commissioner. He had been outspoken about election preparation and proper vote counting in recent weeks, and a regular on television newscasts about the campaign and canvassing in Pennsylvania.

Heidelbaugh had described Shapiro as lacking experience as a courtroom lawyer and having chased headlines to feed political ambition. She cited his recent and repeated publicizing of coronavirus-related price gouging cases.

Shapiro took over following the debacle that was Democrat Kathleen Kane’s term in office. Kane resigned in the fourth year of her term after being convicted of fraud and later served jail time.

Shapiro oversaw the investigation that culminated in the August 2018 release of a grand jury report that found about 300 Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania had sexually abused children for seven decades, and that their higher-ups helped cover it up.

(©Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

Joe Biden Takes Significant Step Towards White House As Former Vice President Holds Lead In Pennsylvania

2 Heavily Armed Men Found Outside Pennsylvania Convention Center Taken Into Custody As Police Investigate Threat Of Attack

Mayor Kenney: President Trump Has To ‘Put His Big Boy Pants On’ And Accept Election Results