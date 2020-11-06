WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Supporters of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket are gathering in Wilmington and they’re preparing to celebrate. The nation may hear from Biden and Harris tonight as the Democratic presidential ticket holds a 13,000-vote lead in Pennsylvania.

As Biden inches closer to the 270 electoral votes he needs to win the White House, his supporters are drawing closer to Biden headquarters at the Chase Center in Wilmington.

“I’m from Scranton, Pennsylvania. I drove down Tuesday night as soon as Michigan was called,” Zach Rosetti said.

Supporters from Biden’s hometown in Scranton made the trek to Delaware, feeding off the momentum that the former vice president is getting after taking the lead in the polls in Pennsylvania.

“It’s not every day someone from your hometown is about to become the president of the United States,” Rosetti said. “I’m confident. I think the lead is growing in Pennsylvania, the lead is growing in Georgia, the lead is growing in Nevada. I don’t think there’s any way we can lose.”

Biden-Harris signs, paraphernalia and balloons are being placed near the Chase Center as supporters gather for what they hope will be a victory rally — three days after the election.

“I have Biden here accepting the president of the United States of America, right now. He already won. We just gotta make it official later on tonight,” Faith Green said.

“Being here from Wilmington, when do we ever have a presidency here from Wilmington?” Von Michael Todd said.

Parts of Interstate-95 near the Chase Center will be closed if Biden and Harris speak tonight.

