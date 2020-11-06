PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three iconic toys have been inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame. They include Baby Nancy– the first Black doll to have an afro and dark skin.
The groundbreaking doll was launched nationwide in 1968 and is credited with making cultural and commercial breakthroughs in the United States.
Sidewalk chalk was also inducted along with Jenga.
According to the manufacturer, the wooden block game was created in Ghana in the 1970s.
