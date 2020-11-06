LIVE RESULTS:Click For Latest 2020 Election Results Across Region
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 58-year-old woman is fighting for her life after police say she was shot while sitting in her vehicle in the Elmwood section of Philadelphia. This happened around 7:14 a.m. Friday along the 2600 block of South 67th Street.

Police say the woman was shot multiple times in her left side.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

