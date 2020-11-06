PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men who were found outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center are being held after Philadelphia police were notified of the threat of an attack. Votes are currently being counted inside of the center.

Police say they were alerted to the threat around 10 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the threat involved a group of individuals from out of state, driving in a silver Hummer. The vehicle was found on the 200 block of North 13th Street in Center City.

Police say the two men who were found at 13th and Arch Streets are being held as the investigation continues. There is no word on if any weapons were in the vehicle, which is being held and searched.

Eyewitness News cameras captured one of the men being placed in handcuffs.

Workers continue to count votes inside of the convention center amid legal challenges and lawsuits from President Donald Trump’s team.

Trump’s lead over Joe Biden in Pennsylvania dwindled Thursday as the president cast baseless claims of voter fraud in Pennsylvania and other key states.

Tensions were high outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center all day Thursday as Trump supporters and Biden supports protested. Separated by barricades, Trump supporters on one side chanted, “Four more years!” and Joe Biden supporters chanted “Count every vote!”

