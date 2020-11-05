LIVE RESULTS:
Click For Latest 2020 Election Results Across Region
Latest Headlines
Pennsylvania Election Results Updates: Counting Continues In Philadelphia, Suburbs
Philadelphia election workers have been processing ballots for 24 hours a day since election day.
Tensions Brewing Outside Pennsylvania Convention Center Between Biden, Trump Supporters As Vote Count Continues
As the vote count continues, some protesters have gathered in some cities, including in Philadelphia.
Galleries
Rodney McLeod, Eagles Teammates Visit Polling Locations Around Philadelphia To Urge Residents To Vote
Check out photos from the Election Day bus tour.
Voters Across Delaware Valley Head To Polls On Election Day
Voters appear to be turning out in full force Tuesday in Pennsylvania. Check out photos of some of our viewers who voted on Election Day.
Featured Sports
NFL Week 9 NFC North Picks: "I Do Not See This Current Bears Team Going Into Tennessee And Beating Them," Says CBS Chicago's Matt Zahn
CBS Chicago sports anchor Steve Zahn discusses NFC North matchups, with the Bears hoping to end a losing streak and the Vikings looking to climb back into the playoff race.
Rowdy Gaines: 'Team USA Swimming Has Been #1 In The World Since 1956, No Other Sport Can Claim That Excellence'
The Hall of Fame swimmer discusses the International Swimming League and explains why Michael Phelps is the greatest swimmer of all-time.
Eagles
Philadelphia Weather: Stretch Of 70s
Llarisa Abreu has the Eyewitness Weather forecast.
31 minutes ago
Thursday Morning Weather: Temperatures On The Rise
Llarisa Abreu has the latest forecast.
8 hours ago
Weather Stories
Philadelphia Weather: Brisk, Sunny Day On Tap For Election Day
A brisk yet sunny day is on tap this Election Day as Philadelphians make plans to head out to the polls.
Philadelphia Weather: Dose Of Sunday Rain To Be Followed By Cold, Sunny Start To Workweek
Most of the morning hours should remain dry, but rain will begin to move in from the south around lunchtime.
Could Philadelphia Eagles Fans Be Allowed Inside Lincoln Financial Field This Season After All?
But, could a recent change in the city's policy on large public events mean it's possible we may see fans in the stands this season after all?
Adventure Aquarium Wants Public To Vote On Name For New Little Blue Penguin
A big announcement at the Adventure Aquarium about one of its smallest resident.
Coronavirus Latest: Barnes Foundation Offering 'Takeout' Series Showcasing Artwork On YouTube
The Barnes Museum's daily specials are works of art, which they've started presenting virtually in a Barnes Takeout series on Youtube.
Franklin Institute Starts My Home Museum Challenge To Showcase Unique Collections
Many of us have gotten to tour some of the cool collections at the Franklin Institute.
Coronavirus New Jersey: Photographer Making Most Of Social Distancing Order By Taking 'Porch Portraits' Of Families
This is a difficult time for sure but it's also one we will be talking about for years. So why not document it with a "porch portrait?"
Coronavirus Latest: Devon Horse Show And Country Fair Canceled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic
The annual Devon Horse Show and Country Fair has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Find Out Which Countries Are Welcoming United States Tourists Back
With US coronavirus cases around the 7.4 million mark, many nations continue to view America with trepidation.
International Flights Can Resume At Philadelphia International Airport Monday After 5-Month Ban Due To COVID-19
International flights will resume at the Philadelphia International Airport beginning Monday.
Delaware Removed From New Jersey Travel Advisory List, 4 More States Added
Delaware has been removed from New Jersey's travel advisory list, but four more states have been added to the list.
Contests
Win A Free Atlantic Water Products Home Air and Water Test
November 5, 2020 at 12:27 pm
