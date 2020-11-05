PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three people have been hospitalized following a triple shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue, shortly before 5:30 p.m, Philadelphia police say.
Two of the victims, a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, walked into Temple University Hospital-Episcopal Campus after being shot.
A woman who was shot in the arm was taken to Temple University Hospital.
All three are in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
