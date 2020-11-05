PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia has the attention of the entire country as election officials continue to count mail-in ballots inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center. An updated count is expected later Thursday morning.

Mail-in ballots are heavily favoring former Vice President Joe Biden, and President Trump’s lead continues to shrink in Pennsylvania. But will these ballots be enough to put Biden over the top?

According to the city, workers at the Pennsylvania Convention Center have now counted more than half of the mail-in ballots in Philadelphia. That’s more than 233,000 of them, but that means they still have more than 100,000 to go.

Many people in Philly want to make sure officials count every vote. Groups rallied throughout parts of Philadelphia on Wednesday calling for just that.

Chopper 3 was over a demonstration on Independence Mall as the group “Indivisible Philadelphia” marched – they say to protect the results of the election.

Now, the outcome of Campaign 2020 could come down to ballots in Pennsylvania. The operation inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center has been going non-stop for nearly 48 hours since starting on Election Day.

City commissioners say the process has been completely transparent, but the Trump Campaign disagrees.

On Wednesday, that campaign moved forward with legal action. They are hoping to pause the counting of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania until Trump campaign workers are given more access to monitor the process.

But city commissioners say that’s already happening.

Al Schmidt, a Republican, says they have a physical presence on the floor.

“You can see a group of observers from the campaigns standing at a close but also a safe distance from where the activity is. They are observing all of it,” Schmidt said.

“A live stream of our center has been available online for any member of the public, press or campaigns to view at any time,” City Commissioners Chair Lisa Deeley said.

The city commissioners would not say when the work would be complete.

These workers can process about 10,000 ballots an hour so we’re told the earliest they could be done would be Thursday afternoon. Once done they will have counted a record number of more than 350,000 mail-in ballots.

You can view the live stream inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center below:

